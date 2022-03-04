Pedro Sanchez

It is with extreme regret and sorrow that the Sanchez family announces the passing of their beloved patriarch, “Pop.”

Pedro was truly loved by anyone and everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. His sweet smile could ease the saddest of sorrows, his contagious laugh would fill a room with joy. He was a joker since birth and continued being a jokester up until his last day. From magic tricks to pranks, he always wanted to make everyone laugh.

Pedro’s generosity and loyalty were unmatched; he was truly an exceptional man. He was famous for worrying if everyone ate and, even if you already did, he was always so convincing that you needed more! His sheer selflessness was so admirable; he would never turn a blind eye to those in need. Whether they be family, friends, strangers – Pedro simply wanted to be of service. He did great deeds just to do some good in the world, never expecting anything in return. That should be a lesson to everyone: be good for the sake of being good.

Born Dec. 17, 1950, in Brooklyn, New York, Pedro was the eldest of eight siblings. His family then relocated to Englishtown where he would attend Englishtown Elementary School, Freehold Boro High School and Brookdale Community College. Pedro participated in gymnastics, cooking classes and woodworking. He also enjoyed boxing, karate and even earned his black belt in Taekwondo.

Upon completion of his schooling, Pedro became a union carpenter out of Local 253. He worked in construction for 40-plus years and just recently retired. He was the hardest of workers; never missing a day and always early. Pedro worked extremely hard for his family and his work ethic will always be remembered. He was very proud of his career in carpentry and even continued his work into his free time with various home improvement projects. He built half of his daughter’s home and even built a pole barn for his grandson in his backyard to house his race cars. He was a very skilled man of his trade.

Pedro was predeceased by his parents, Irma and Pedro Sanchez and his younger brother Anthony Sanchez. He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Deborah Sanchez, whom he married in Bayamon, Puerto Rico; his daughter Michele Walsh and her husband Patrick Walsh; his son Pete Shay and his wife Keri Shay; his son Jeffrey Sherman and his wife Christine Sherman; and siblings Rose Maldonado, Renee Sanchez, Irma Sanchez, Linda Sanchez, Henry Sanchez and Debbie Sanchez.

Pedro, more commonly known as “Poppop,” is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Robert, Miranda, Shane, Dylan, Samantha, Pete, Matthew and Baby Girl Sherman. He was also proudly promoted to Great-Poppop.

On Feb. 20, 2022, at 9:45 p.m., the world lost an absolute light of a human being. He fought a hard fight for almost a year, and he held on for his family as long as he could. But it was time that he finally put his own needs first and let himself rest in eternal peace. Pedro was an extraordinary husband, a remarkable father, an altruistic brother, a doting grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who crossed paths with him.

Visitation with a service was held Feb. 28 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. His cremation will be private.

