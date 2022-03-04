John Anthony Miele Jr. passed away peacefully Feb. 21, 2022. Quite fitting for a history buff like himself to leave this world on Presidents’ Day.

Born in April 18, 1937 in Jersey City, John had an unrelenting passion for his JC roots and would talk about the good old days often. His storytelling abilities were second to none and he was able to recount the smallest of details, a true testament to what a fulfilling life he had. As a young boy, he thoroughly enjoyed growing up downtown, playing with all of his neighborhood friends, and spending time with his relatives who all lived and worked within walking distance of his father’s business. His summers were spent in Lake Hopatcong where his profound love for boating began.

A graduate of Holy Rosary Grammar School, St. Peter’s Prep, The College of the Holy Cross, and Seton Hall Law School, John joked about what a terrible student he was. He said he preferred to see what he was able to get away with and was the perpetual class clown. No matter how much he claimed to dislike studying, John went on to begin an extremely successful law career in 1961. Practicing for over 40 years, he worked with thousands of people, made countless friendships, and built an unwavering legacy.

John always said he would not have been able to accomplish all that he did without the support of his best friend and wife Ida (Callaghan) Miele who preceded him in death Nov. 12, 2019. After marrying in 1961, John and Ida moved to Monmouth County where they took on the world together. Settling in Middletown, they raised their family and made a major impact on the community. For example, John’s political career included being a committeeman in Hazlet, Hazlet Township attorney, attorney for the planning board and zoning board in both Hazlet and Keansburg, and chairperson for the voting district in Middletown – a role which his wife shared with him. Additionally, John and Ida served as presidents of the Mater Dei PTA after Monsignor Bulman called John directly. John also served as the president of the homeowners’ association for several years at the Village Grande in Holmdel where he and Ida most recently lived.

Despite all of the positions John held, his greatest role in life was that of a family man. He took the utmost pride in his clan and they were his absolute biggest joy. He looked forward to summers in the ’80s which were spent making memories on their boat at the Molly Pitcher Inn, the entirety of the ’90s which were spent welcoming his adoring grandchildren, and the 2000s onwards which were spent traveling to their vacation home in Manchester, Vermont, watching their grandchildren grow up, and reveling in everything he had built.

He is survived by his three children, John A. Miele III and his wife Ellen, Christina Maher and her husband Michael, and Maria Skribner and her husband Jeff; nine grandchildren, Krista, Mary, Michael, Anne, Theresa, Caroline, John, Joey and Jake; and his brother Dr. Joseph Miele.

Along with his wife, John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Miele; his older brother Valentine Miele; and countless aunts, uncles and cousins who undoubtedly welcomed him at the gates of heaven.

John will forever be remembered for his sarcastic sense of humor, his vibrant spirit, his limitless generosity and his unmatched kindness. He was truly one of a kind. The biggest man with the biggest heart, he will be immensely missed… but never forgotten.

Services will be private.

