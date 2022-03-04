Richard Kirk, 81, of Atlantic Highlands, passed away Feb. 23, 2022. Richard was born Nov. 22, 1940 in Jersey City, a son of the late Anna and William “Vic” Kirk. At the age of 2, his family moved to Keansburg. He graduated from Leonardo High School in 1958 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Upon returning home, he married the love of his life, Barbara Minogue. He built a home in Atlantic Highlands for his young family in 1962 and lived there ever since.

Richard worked for the New York Telephone Co. – which later became AT&T and Verizon – in New York City for many years. He helped develop and set up the 911 call system for New York City, among many other things.

Richard enjoyed fishing and looked forward to his weekly trips out on his boat. He and his wife were snowbirds and wintered in Tamarac, Florida for many years. Richard was a simple man who enjoyed spending time at home with his family and tinkering around the house that he lovingly built to raise them in. He will be fondly remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years Barbara Kirk and their four children: RJ (Lorraine) Kirk, Kevin (Kathy) Kirk, Ken (Melissa) Kirk, and Barbara Anne (Jorge) Egues. He also leaves behind two brothers, William “Bill” (Patricia) Kirk, Alexander “Al” (Sandra) Kirk and a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Preston, along with 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Richard was predeceased by his sisters Molly Mullaney and Anne Kirk.

Friends and family paid their respects Feb. 26 at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals. A funeral service concluded the afternoon. A private cremation followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University of Iowa, Center for Advancement–Kidney Research Fund, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, Iowa 52244, Memo: Dr. Smith or at givetoiowa.org.

The article originally appeared in the March 3 – 9, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.