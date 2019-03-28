Rathburn, James, Age: 48, Atlantic Highlands

March 28, 2019
James Rathburn, 48, of Atlantic Highlands, died Feb. 23 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Red Bank and was a lifelong resident of Atlantic Highlands.

James worked as a talented and skilled carpenter for various construction firms. In his spare time he enjoyed constructing things like serving plates and utensils out of wood. 

Surviving are his partner Mary Service; niece Stormi Hill and her partner Jonathan Rolon; two aunts, Susan Lane and Linda Whitehead; uncle Scott Rathburn; and many friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James and Colleen Rathburn.

Visitation was held March 2 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were during visitation. Cremation was private.

