RFH Falls Just Short in Quest for First State Championship

Rumson-Fair Haven head coach Jeremy Schulte addressed his team for the final time after the Bulldogs’ 18-14 loss to Caldwell in the Group 2 state championship game. Photo by Patrick Olivero

RFH senior wide receiver Scott Venancio made a first down catch in the third quarter at Rutgers SHI Stadium. Photo by Patrick Olivero

RFH sophomore quarterback Owen O’Toole broke the plane of the goal line for a touchdown late in the third quarter to get the Bulldogs within four points. Photo by Patrick Olivero

Rumson senior linebacker Luke Mikolajczyk had 14 tackles and a fumble recovery in the state final. Photo by Patrick Olivero

By Rich Chrampanis

PISCATAWAY – Rumson-Fair Haven was counted out when it started the season 0-2. And the Bulldogs were all but eliminated from the playoffs when they trailed on the road by 17 in the section finals against Raritan. So when RFH fell behind 18-7 to Caldwell in the Group 2 state championship, the Rumson faithful knew this team was capable of one more amazing comeback – and they nearly saw it.

The Bulldogs’ quest to win the first public school state title fell a mere 10 yards short in an 18-14 loss to the Chiefs at Rutgers SHI Stadium.

Caldwell opened the game with a 15-play drive that took up nearly seven minutes capped off by a Harry Boland 4-yard touchdown run to give the Chiefs a 6-0 lead. RFH shifted to a no huddle offense in the second quarter and it resulted in a 12-play, 72-yard drive. Brayden Dill’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Rumson a 7-6 lead. The Bulldogs defense produced two turnovers after taking the lead. Ryan Kalman caused both fumbles that were recovered by Luke Mikolajczyk and John Connors.

Caldwell 18, Rumson-Fair Haven 14

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Caldwell 6 0 12 0 18 RFH 0 7 7 0 14

The third quarter provided momentum, swinging plays and controversy. RFH attempted a fake punt near midfield that came up just 1 yard short. Following the key defensive stop, the Chiefs lined up for a field goal to take the lead but executed a perfect fake. Holder Louie Anemoneto sprouted up and threw to sophomore Michael Mignone on the edge of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown play. The NJSIAA abandoned video reviews after a one-year experiment in 2021. But video showed Mignone had one foot inches out of bounds.

The RFH sideline was furious with the call but Caldwell took a 12-7 lead as a result of the trick play.

Caldwell seized the momentum. Boland’s second touchdown run of the game covered 19-yards and gave the Chiefs a commanding 18-7 lead with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter. Rumson once again showed its resolve in the face adversity. The Bulldogs marched down the field late in the third quarter with sophomore quarterback Owen O’Toole plunging across the plane of the goal line from 1 yard out to make it an 18-14 game heading into the fourth quarter.

In the end, Rumson had a chance to win the state championship. A misfired punt gave the Bulldogs the ball at their own 43-yard line with 4:06 left. O’Toole quickly moved the Bulldogs down the field. RFH got to the 5 yard line with 2:13 left and a chance to win the state title.

A false start moved the ball to the 10 yard line, giving RFH three chances to take the lead. The Caldwell defense defended three passes in the end zone. O’Toole’s pass to the middle of the end zone sailed mere inches over the hands of Nick Rigby which ended Rumson’s dream of winning a state title.

Caldwell has back-to-back perfect seasons and a 28-game win streak. But despite the heartbreak, RFH had a remarkable season. Hours after the game, coach Schulte took to RFH’s Twitter account to sum up the tough end to the 2022 campaign: “One play does not define the season. We exceeded expectations when people counted us out. From 0-2 to one of 10 public schools left, this season defined RFH football. Incredibly proud of our team for fighting all year long. We’ll be back.”

Caldwell’s Harry Boland (2) had two touchdown runs in the Chiefs’ 18-14 win over Rumson-Fair Haven. Patrick Olivero

First Quarter

Caldwell: Harry Boland, 4-yard run (kick no good)

Second Quarter

RFH: Brayden Dill, 2-yard run (O. Lorraine kick)

Third Quarter

Caldwell: Michael Mignone, 14-yard pass from Louie Anemone (kick no good)

Caldwell: Boland, 19-yard run (2-point conversion failed)

RFH: Owen O’Toole, 1-yard run (Dominic Panke kick)

Individual Statistics

Passing

Caldwell: Luke Kurzum: 9-13, 66 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; Louie Anemone: 1-1, 14 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

RFH: Owen O’Toole: 19-37, 212 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Rushing

Caldwell: Joey Marinello: 21-104; Harry Boland: 17-91; Luke Kurzum: 17-79; Lucas Lattimer: 1-0

RFH: Alastair Orr: 19-95; Brayden Dill, 4-8; Owen O’Toole: 3-18; Nick Costello: 1-0

Receiving

Caldwell: Lucas Lattimer: 7-37; Louie Anemone: 1-17; Michael Mignone: 1-14; Harry Boland: 1-12

RFH: Nick Rigby: 10-109; Sean Trinder: 4-46; Scott Venancio: 2-27; Alastair Orr: 2-22

Defense

RFH: Luke Mikolajczyk: 14 tackles, fumble recovery; Ryan Kalman: 12 tackles, two forced fumbles; John Connors: three tackles, fumble recovery

The article originally appeared in the December 8 – 14, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.