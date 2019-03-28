Schlich, Clare M., Age: 82, Manasquan

Clare M. Schlich, 82, of Manasquan and formerly of Ridgewood/Oakland, died March 4. Clare was born in New York City, the youngest of three siblings of Margaret (Avolin) and John T. DeSanto. Clare grew up in the Bronx and graduated from St. Francis of Rome Elementary School, St. Barnabas High School and Marymount College where she was the president of her senior class. Clare graduated from Marymount College with honors.

Clare’s career spanned a lifetime of teaching. Her first teaching assignment was with the New York City School system in the Bronx. While actively raising her children, Clare completed her master’s in teaching at Glassboro State College. Clare returned to her passion of teaching in Bergen County and eventually taught in Paterson High School’s Alternative Education program.

Clare was also a guidance counselor at the New Jersey Youth Corps and retired in 2002.

Clare was in the first graduating class of eucharist ministers at Mount Carmel Church, Ridgewood, where she gave generously of her time to the community as a eucharistic minister.

Clare loved travel and adventure and hosted a number of foreign youth (Vietnam, France and England) in her home while also traveling to Italy, France, Germany and Hawaii.

Clare is survived by her husband of almost 60 years Edward Francis (Ted) Schlich and their children: Edward Francis Schlich Jr. of Olympia, Washington; Mary Clare Garber (David) of Middletown; Rosemary Sizar (Gary) of South Point, Hawaii; and Margret Ann Schlich of Kona, Hawaii. Clare is survived by six grandchildren: Ian Max Garber, Noah Garber, Ajaya Schlich, Wylder, Silas Gamsey and Mira DeSanto Schlich.

The family would like to thank Sunrise of Wall for providing a loving, caring community for Clare where she entertained, played music, danced, participated in group activities and visited with her family who loved her dearly.

A Memorial Mass was held March 22 at St. Denis Church, 90 Union Ave., Manasquan, followed by a repast at Spring Lake Manor. Interment will be at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Cemetery.

Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in Clare’s memory will graciously be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

