SPUR Celebrates Decades of Helping Riders with Disabilities

SPUR, located at the Monmouth County Park System’s Sunnyside Recreation Area, celebrates 40 years of teaching adaptive horseback riding to children and adults with disabilities. Elizabeth Wulfhorst

By Elizabeth Wulfhorst

MIDDLETOWN – What began as a backyard organization to help those with disabilities experience the benefits of horseback riding has grown over 40 years into a program that provides hundreds of children and adults with that joy.

Special People United to Ride (SPUR), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) adaptive horsemanship program, is celebrating two anniversaries this year: the 40th year of its incorporation and the 20th year at its sprawling facility at the Monmouth County Park System’s (MCPS) Sunnyside Recreation Area.

Almost since its inception, SPUR and the park system have had a symbiotic relationship. In 1978 the nascent program moved out of the backyard to use equestrian facilities at East Freehold Park; by 1980 the program moved to Thompson Park where it ran for nine years, growing with the help of volunteer staff and leased horses. In 1989 SPUR moved to a park facility at Huber Woods that had outdoor paddocks and room for nine horses. With a formal agreement in place, the park system provided operational items, like equipment, a site and staff, while SPUR handled public relations, scholarships, fundraising, horse acquisition and more.

But after 20 years of growing, SPUR leaders were tired of dealing with the vagaries of weather: Outdoor riding lessons were only possible in spring and fall, limiting the number of students they could accommodate.

A fundraiser in late 2000 raised $850,000 toward the construction of SPUR’s current complex at the former Nueberger farm on Middletown-Lincroft Road. The Sunnyside Equestrian Center facility now includes a huge indoor instructional arena with viewing area, staff offices, a 19-stall barn complex, classrooms, outdoor paddocks and more. Everything, including the horses, is owned and maintained by the MCPS while SPUR runs the programs, funds scholarships and covers the fees associated with horse retirement. The organization can also step in and provide funds for anything that may fall outside the park system budget in a given year, like the purchase of a horse or special tack.

SPUR currently offers three programs, adaptive horseback riding for people with disabilities; Horses for Heroes for veterans and active duty military personnel; and Equine Environment for Learning for school groups, which teaches team building, respect, responsibility and more. Lessons for those with disabilities, the organization’s founding premise, account for about 80 percent of its activities, according to Jackie West, SPUR’s program director, who started with the group in 2007 as a volunteer. She has been a riding instructor since 2011 and the program director for seven years. SPUR also offers a two-week summer camp for its current students.

Through the park system, children not eligible for the SPUR program can participate in youth riding lessons Fridays throughout the year and a six-week summer camp.

West is certified by PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) International as a riding instructor and mentor and also as an equine specialist in mental health and learning. PATH International is a federally-registered nonprofit that promotes equine-assisted services for individuals with special needs. She and all the other staff members are employed by the MCPS.

But it’s the volunteers who really keep the program going. “We probably have over 100 volunteers coming through on a weekly basis,” West said. “It’s a big part of our program. We could not do what we do without our volunteers.”

During a Monmouth County Park System summer camp, volunteers help guide horses into the mounting area in Sunnyside Equestrian Center’s large indoor arena. Elizabeth Wulfhorst

The SPUR program is open to anyone with a disability, not just Monmouth County residents. “We have people coming from Ocean County, we have people coming from Staten Island” to take part in the programs SPUR offers, West said.

And the SPUR board is “very supportive” when it comes to horse retirement, West noted. “Once a horse shows us that they no longer want to do the program anymore, they (SPUR) helps us with retirement, which is $9,000,” she explained. “If the horse is in the SPUR program, we make sure they have a decent retirement.”

On a few occasions a volunteer has become so attached to a horse that they’ve taken the horse in during retirement, West said. And one horse has even earned a permanent place at the equestrian center. “He has some special needs with his diet and things like that. He’s one of our horses that put in the most amount of hours for SPUR. We would never put him anywhere else. He’s going to live out his life here,” West said.

Right now there are 15 horses at Sunnyside and West said they are looking for more. “We’re lucky to have a lot of people that support the longevity of the program through the horses,” she said.

The benefit to the riders in the SPUR program is almost immeasurable. They have even been able to have some students in the program participate in horse shows. “Some of these kids were never in a competition and you can see what it means to people,” she said.

“I can speak on behalf of all of the instructors, the animal attendants, everyone, that we are just really invested in this program. And we know how important it is to our riders and our families.”

West said the community can help by supporting SPUR through any kind of fundraiser and by volunteering if that interests them. She holds five volunteer workshops a year and those thinking about volunteering can fill out an application at spuronline.org.

SPUR is holding its second annual virtual run to benefit its scholarship fund in a few months. Participants can “walk, trot or gallop” two miles anytime during the week of Oct. 3 to 9. Those who register will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt and will be entered into a weekly drawing beginning Aug. 13 for a $100 gift card valid at any McLoone’s restaurant. For each $100 a participant raises, they will receive entry into an Oct. 10 drawing for prizes including a rowing machine, a gold outing at Navesink Country Club, NY Giants tickets, a $250 gift card to Off the Hook restaurant and more.

To register visit raceroster.com/events/2022/48242/spur-virtual-run-2021. The race site also has a “Donate to a Participant” search feature and a “Donate Now” button for nonracing supporters.

“That’s the best way to support us,” West said, by “supporting the epic fundraising efforts of the SPUR board and volunteering” for the SPUR programs.

“I think it’s one of Monmouth County’s most special gifts that we give back to our community,” West said.

The article originally appeared in the August 12 – 18, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.