Stout, Mildred Palmer, Age: 93, Farmingdale

Mildred Palmer Stout, 93, of Farmingdale, passed away peacefully March 10 at Atlantic Coast in Lakewood with end-stage dementia.

Mildred was born in Newark and grew up in Arlington. She graduated from Kearny High School then the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. As a young adult, her family relocated to Locust.

She taught first grade in the Little Silver and Fair Haven school systems for 30-plus years. Mildred became an active member of the United Methodist Church of Red Bank. She sang in the choir at the United Methodist Church and also in the Shrewsbury Chorale. She sang duets throughout the county.

She married her husband Robert W. Stout and they were married for more than 50 years.

Mildred is predeceased by her parents, Mary and Henry Palmer; her sister Ruth Bell; her husband Bob and her daughter Mary Elizabeth. Surviving are her children, Richard Stout and partner Victoria Stewart of Hague, New York; daughter Melanie and son-in-law Kerwin Lanz of Farmingdale; and five grandchildren, Ian, Rory, Wesley, Hillary and Abbey.

Mildred enjoyed gardening, her summers at Lake George, her dog family and her gatherings with friends and family.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Red Bank.

In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted for the scholarship assistance program at the United Methodist Church of Red Bank, 247 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701.

The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

