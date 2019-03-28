Swanson, Jean Marie Tapper

Jean Marie Tapper Swanson was born Nov. 6, 1930 in Ann May Hospital, Spring Lake, to Fred W. and Madeline H. Tapper of Glendola, and moved to Shrewsbury, as a child. She attended Shrewsbury Elementary School and Red Bank High School where she met the love of her life Herbert A. Swanson. They married on July 6, 1952 and settled in Red Bank until Herb retired from the Red Bank Police Department in 1978.

Jean and Herb moved to Cape Cod, Massachusetts and enjoyed living in East Falmouth for 10 years. From there, they moved to historic Old New Castle, Delaware where they spent 25 years. Two years after Herb’s death, Jean moved to Henderson, Nevada where she remained with her daughter, Che’ Swanson.

Jean passed away peacefully Jan. 20.

Jean and Herb were a fixture in Red Bank for over 27 years; a popular and loved couple, by all who knew them. During her time in New Jersey, Jean was educated at Red Bank Business Institute in Red Bank which helped her obtain her first job after high school, working for Remington Rand, Inc., at Watson Laboratories. She parlayed her great love of plants and flowers and her eye for design into success as a florist and as a partner with her best friend Ethel Schwartz in a unique and eccentric home furnishings and gift shop in Red Bank, The Niche, in the 1960s. Jean continued as a florist in Falmouth and into Old New Castle where she combined a flower shop and collectible/antique shop in town. Jean and Herb continued making lifelong friends of the young and old.

Jean is survived by her three children: Michael Swanson (wife Felice) of Solana Beach, California; Che’ Swanson of Henderson, Nevada (fiancé Richard Dixon); and Christi Swanson Walsh (husband Rick) of Ambler, Pennsylvania. Her five grandchildren are Mikayla Swanson Harts (husband Peter) of Carlsbad, California; Tyler Swanson (wife Jenna) of Scappoose, Oregon; Trevor Walsh (wife Sara) of Philadelphia; Shelby Swanson of Fallbrook, California; and Whitney Walsh Quinlan (husband Ian) of Philadelphia. She also leaves two great-granddaughters, Harper Rose Harts and Abela Rae Swanson, and a great-grandson on the way (Wesley Wilde Harts).

Jean lived a balanced life between her work, her family and her faith. Her upbeat personality and “can do” attitude brought her into the hearts of many, both young and old.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13 in the New Castle Presbyterian Church, 25 East 2nd St., New Castle, DE 19720.

Thank you to everyone who played an important part in Jean’s life.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the New Castle Presbyterian Church listed above.

