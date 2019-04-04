Tepfenhart, Ph.D, William Mark, Age: 62, Little Silver

Professor William Mark Tepfenhart, Ph.D, 62, of Little Silver, peacefully passed away at home March 25. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Frederick and Marjorie Tepfenhart.

William was a professor of software engineering at Monmouth University for 20 years where many of his students admired him greatly and went on to be very successful individuals. He co-authored six books on software engineering that have been published in several languages. He focused on artificial intelligence software, SyFy literature and was internationally known as a scientist.

Beyond his profession, he enjoyed fly fishing, hunting and camping.

William is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Mariana; beloved daughter Ossiana; and his sister Laura.

Visitation and service were held March 29 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery, Middletown.

