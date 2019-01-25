Villani, Edith, Age: 92, Naples, Florida

Edith Villani, 92, passed peacefully Dec. 16 in Naples, Florida, where she resided with her oldest daughter Donna. “Edie” was born in North Bergen to parents Albert and Adelia Leone. For most of her life she resided in Monmouth County where she worked as a seamstress before turning her hobby and love of baking into a small business.

Edie was lovingly married to Don Villani in 1949 until his death in 1975. She is predeceased by her sisters, Evelyn Lanfrank, Antoinette Arnone and Josephine Scalzo, and a brother John Caputo.

Edith is survived by her two children, Donna Villani and Adele Miller; four grandchildren, Daniele Adams, Joseph DiCondina, Charles Miller and Lauren Fastenau; and one great-grandson Hudson DiCondina.

Edie was devoted to and beloved by her family. Her sense of humor made her not only a wonderful person to be around, but a phenomenal mother and grandmother. Her effervescent personality made it impossible not to smile in her presence. Though she will be sorely missed, she will always be remembered for her loving nature and kindness.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 121 Bridge Ave., Red Bank, NJ. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

