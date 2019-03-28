Weber, Gregory S., Rumson

Gregory S. Weber – husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, surfer, rocker, warrior – passed away at home in Long Branch.

Greg was born in Newark. A graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School and the University of Colorado, Greg traveled the world, but was always happiest at the Jersey Shore. He and his wife raised their daughters in Rumson, where they lived for 22 years before moving to Long Branch. Greg was a talented guitar player who enjoyed playing solo, with his friends and with his bands, “The Deadly Snakes” and “The Jettyrats.” He spent summers at the Sea Bright Beach Club, and surfed/paddled year-round, even after his cancer diagnosis.

Greg was predeceased by his father Henry Weber. He is survived by his wife Kelly (Buttner) and their two daughters, Lauren and Emma Weber; by his mother LaVanche “Lee” (Walker) Weber and two sisters, Jennifer Weber and Cynthia Weber-Cleary and her husband Denis. Greg also leaves a large extended family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, fellow surfers, bandmates and fans who will miss him.

There was no visitation.

A memorial service was held March 7 in his old neighborhood at St. George’s-By-the-River Episcopal Church, Rumson, with a small reception following at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Greg’s

favorite charity, Clean Ocean Action, 18 Hartshorne Drive, Sandy Hook, NJ 07732 or Parking for Pete’s Sake, Red Bank, NJ 07701 or parkingforpetessake.org, which helps patients’ families (like Greg’s) pay for parking at

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center hospitals in NYC. Thompson Memorial Home is entrusted with the arrangements.