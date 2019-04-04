Winter, Maureen Jo, Age: 74, Barre, Massachusetts

Maureen Jo Winter, 74, died March 9 at Monmouth Medical Center after a long battle with kidney disease. The family will be holding a gathering celebrating her life later next month.

Maureen grew up in Barre, Massachusetts where she and her surviving sister Carol Mac Corkle were raised by their parents, Joseph and Barbara Britton. Maureen went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts in nursing at Catholic University. It was there she met her surviving husband of 50 years Robert Thomas Winter.

Maureen followed her love of nursing, working for over 35 years at Monmouth Medical Center where she was the first nurses’ representative on the board of trustees and worked in the post-anesthesia, critical care and intensive care units (PACU, CCU, ICU). In 1990 she received the Governor’s Nursing Merit Award.

During her life Maureen was an avid sailor and golfer and was member of the Shrewsbury River Yacht and Beacon Hill Country Club. As a parishioner of Nativity Church in Fair Haven she sang in the Folk Group. Recently, upon moving to Monmouth Beach, Maureen became a member of the Monmouth Beach Beautification Committee and Women’s Club of Middletown.

Maureen’s true passion was being a mother and grandmother. She was immensely proud of her three surviving daughters and their spouses: Vanessa and Chris Spagnuola, Alison and Rafael Fernandez, and Stephanie and Kevin Cochran. She felt very fortunate to help raise her seven surviving grandchildren: Jack, Connor and Braiden Spagnuola, Alex and Matt Fernandez, and Sean and Megan Cochran.

Maureen “Jo,” whose calling was to care for people, will be greatly missed. The family asks that anyone looking to memorialize Maureen go to barnabashealth.org/monmouthmakeagift and make a tribute gift indicating nursing clinical education.

Please visit Maureen’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.