5 Questions with Colts Neck Mayor Michael Viola

Entrance to Colts Neck municipal complex. Photo by Elizabeth Wulfhorst

COLTS NECK – Established as Atlantic Township in 1847 from portions of Freehold, Middletown and Shrewsbury townships, Colts Neck got its current name in 1962. A community of around 10,000, the township boasts acres of preserved open space, horse farms, orchards, a winery and the country’s oldest licensed applejack brandy distillery. It is also home to a number of celebrities, most notably Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa, and Jon and Tracey Stewart who own and run an animal sanctuary at Hockhockson Farm.

The Two River Times reached out to Colts Neck Mayor Michael Viola to find out a little more about him, what Colts Neck residents can be proud of, and thoughts for the township’s future (answers have been lightly edited for space).

TRT: How did you first get involved in local politics?

Viola: I have always valued (and appreciated) those who step forward to serve their community and country without the desire for a return; the service itself is the return.

Late in my working career, I volunteered on local campaign teams and those I worked to elect knew of my desire to serve. Upon my retirement, I was offered my first board appointment which I gladly accepted in 2009. Nine years later and after serving on a variety of boards including municipal land use, I decided to seek elected office. I am now in my second term of proudly serving the residents of Colts Neck on the township committee.

TRT: What is an accomplishment during your mayoral term you are proud of?

Viola: In the Colts Neck Township Committee form of government, the five members of the governing body elect the mayor and deputy mayor to serve one-year terms.

In my opinion, serving as mayor is a continuation of service on township committee, which includes long-term plans for investment as well as year-to-year fiscally prudent operating budgets, appropriate staffing, and capital planning to maintain flat debt service.

I am very proud of my tenure as finance chair in 2019 and 2020. Both years the governing body was able to balance the budget without a municipal tax increase. Also in 2020, we financed our long-term debt, including $10-plus million for the construction of a new municipal building to house our police department, offices, and court at 2.28 percent, resulting in a minimal impact on our taxpayers. The building project has commenced in 2021 and is scheduled to be completed in mid-to-late fall 2022.

In March of 2020, Colts Neck settled our affordable housing litigation and adopted seven ordinances to support inclusionary zoning to provide a realistic opportunity to meet our affordable housing obligation. An objective of our settlement negotiations has been the development of the Route 34 business district south of Route 537. Our plans include a “mini downtown” that will support the neighborhood as well as the greater Colts Neck community and help us meet the obligation.

As you may know, Colts Neck does not have any public water and sewer; all properties are served privately via wells, septic systems/packaging plants. To develop the business district, sanitary sewer is required to support the housing and amenities planned for the business district.

I am most proud of our working relationship with Naval Weapons Station Earle. (On) Aug. 12, Colts Neck will execute a Memoranda of Understanding with NWS Earle to extend a sewer line from the base approximately 1.5 miles north to the business district. We have mapped out and planned all aspects of the project and will now move to negotiate the intricacies of a contract with our neighbor and partner, NWS Earle. We expect construction will meet all pertinent timelines established by affordable housing deadlines.

TRT: What are the pandemic-related challenges Colts Neck faces this year?

Viola: Though COVID continues to stress and challenge, Colts Neck has weathered the storm quite well. We have developed a flexible process and can move seamlessly from “closed” to “open to the public” at a moment’s notice; we are fortunate to not have experienced financial hardship as many communities have because their commercial ratables were seriously impacted by the pandemic.

TRT: Describe your perfect (pre/post-COVID) Saturday in Colts Neck.

Viola: As the summer winds down and we enter the fall, many activities are planned within the township and in our business community. A perfect weekend in Colts Neck would include golf at a variety of public and private golf courses, orchards for peach and apple picking, farm stands and hayrides, Polo exhibitions, organized youth sports competitions at our new turf field, horseback riding on our expanded trail system at Bucks Mill Park, dining at our local restaurants and enjoying refreshments at the Stillhouse and Brewery. Colts Neck offers a great balance of country living and open space and is open for business.

TRT: Tell our readers something they might not know about you.

Viola: As a three-time All-American and NCAA National Gymnastics Champion (1981 DII) I enjoyed watching the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.