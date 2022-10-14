Gerri Pace Snee passed away Aug. 26, 2022, in Port St Lucie, Florida. Gerri was born Jan. 29, 1951, in Jersey City. When Gerri was about eight years old her family moved to Rumson. A graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in 1969, Gerri went on to The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, New York. Gerri graduated with a degree in buying and merchandising.

After graduation, Gerri accepted a position with Steinbach Company as a buyer for handbags. After several years Gerri left the fashion world to open a travel agency in Monmouth Beach called Pacesetter’s Travel. She loved this new career which afforded her the chance to travel. Gerri changed careers once again after accepting a position at Jack’s Musical Instruments as bookkeeper. In 2005 Gerri moved to Florida where she would work at Harbour Ridge Yacht and Country Club in Palm City before retiring.

Travel, working on projects around her home and dining out with friends were some of the things Gerri enjoyed most.

Surviving is a daughter Jessica (Scott) Alevras and granddaughter Amelia. Gerri is also survived by her sister Loretta Anderson (Tom Conley), her nephew John (Carol) Anderson and two great-nephews, Jack and Hunter.

Gerri will be missed by many wonderful friends who helped with her care over the past four years while she battled cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Florida as per her wishes.

The article originally appeared in the October 13 – 19, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.