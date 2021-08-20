Patricia A. Miller, 82, of Middletown, passed away July 9, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. Born and raised in the Bronx, she resided there most of her life before moving to Middletown in 1980.

Mrs. Miller was a bank officer for many years before retiring from the Bank of New York. She was a communicant of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Middletown. Her greatest joy was her family and she will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her husband John Miller in 2011. Surviving are her sons and their spouses: Dennis Cassidy and his wife Tracey, Frank Cassidy and his wife Laurie, and Thomas Cassidy and his wife Lori; her five grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis and Matthew Traynor; and sister Grace Yanick.

Visitation was July 13 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home in Middletown. A funeral Mass was offered July 14 at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Middletown. Interment followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

The article originally appeared in the July 15 – 21, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.