With Elections a Month Away, Candidates Talk About Stemming Partisan Politics

Reported by The Two River Times Staff

While they may not exert the pull of top-of-the-ticket elections, municipal elections are the backbone of seamless governance with an immediate impact on the daily operations of a town. As the General Election approaches Nov. 8, The Two River Times reached out to candidates in the Two River area to get a perspective on effective leadership, asking each nominee the same question:

The national political stage is fraught with partisan-based divisive rhetoric and animosity. In some municipalities this is emulated on the local level, as well. Everyone seems to have chosen sides, and this makes it tremendously difficult to get things done. Keeping in mind the local nature of your candidacy, how do you plan to overcome this sort of obstructionism and grandstanding if you are elected this November?

Each week until the election we will highlight the responses, beginning this week with candidates from Red Bank. Responses have not been edited.

Red Bank currently has a partisan borough form of government where six borough council members serve staggered three-year terms and a directly elected mayor serves a four-year term. In addition to the candidates running for municipal office, the borough’s form of government will up for vote through a referendum asking whether it should change to council-manager. This form keeps a directly elected mayor and six council members, but gives the mayor a vote, adds a professional administrator and makes elections nonpartisan, among other changes. A simple majority will decide the outcome of the referendum.

On November’s ballot, four candidates will be running for two full-term seats on the council, including John L. Jackson (D), incumbent Angela Mirandi (D), Jonathan Penney (R) and Mark D. Taylor (R). William Portman (D) is running unopposed in the mayoral race.

Angela Mirandi (D – incumbent) was appointed as new council member in February to succeed the unexpired term of Erik Yngstrom who resigned.

“In regard to national politics and partisan-based divisive rhetoric and animosity, although partisan-based divisiveness has not been a factor recently in Red Bank, there has been animosity amongst Councilmembers within the same party over the years. As a resident calling into Council meetings, I was appalled by the behavior and lack of respect not only between Councilmembers but also towards the public. I believe the governing body is there to be the voice of the people and to do what’s right for all of Red Bank and I felt this was not getting done because of unproductive divisiveness. This is why I put myself forward as a candidate for Council earlier this year when a vacancy opened to focus on issues that matter to the people of Red Bank and to get things done.

It is to be expected that there will not always be a unanimous agreement on how to address issues or on legislation, but everyone must be open to listen to other people’s recommendations and decisions in a civil manner which I always do.

When elected, I will continue to treat everyone with respect and encourage constructive dialogue based on facts and not personal interests. In my professional and personal life, I believe in leading by example and making sure everyone feels they are a valued contributor and are being heard.

I would recommend changing the format of our Council or Workshop meetings to be the forum for the governing body to collaborate, brainstorm, and compromise in a civil manner in order to come up with solutions. Not everyone may be onboard 100% with the final outcome, but all will have had the opportunity to present their case and supporting facts. This will also give more transparency to the community on how and why a decision was made. Transparency is very important in keeping everyone informed and the Borough accountable. This is why we recently adopted an open newsletter to keep the voters informed and encourage further engagement by the residents and business community.”

John L. Jackson

John L. Jackson (D), is a political newcomer.

“For a few years now, Red Bank has had a Democratic-controlled council. The partisan acrimony that is now common nationally has not been present in our local politics. If my running mate, Councilwoman Angela Mirandi and I are elected, that would not change. That said, it’s critically important to keep in mind that it is the individual representatives who must work together – especially if from the same party – to move forward with what’s best for Red Bank.

The Red Bank council has regular workshop sessions. If elected, I would work with all council members, including the mayor, to brainstorm and advance initiatives that are in the best interest of Red Bank. I believe these should include such issues as maintaining our historical and community buildings (like the Senior Center) and preserving the unique character of the town.

Partisan voice is something that may surface during the public segments of our council meetings. In those cases, everyone deserves to be heard and should be allowed to speak, uninterrupted. Replies to the speaker should be independent and free of a ‘partisan voice.’

I also believe that the offices of Councilmember and Mayor need to be respected, with all serving members entitled to transparency and decorum, regardless of party. Unfortunately, this does not always happen. My hope, if elected, is that all members will put ‘politics’ aside and unite to do the best job possible for our town.”

Jonathan Penny

Jonathan Penny (R) is chairman of the Red Bank Republican party.

“On my first date with my now wife, I was told being a registered Democrat was a ‘must-have’ for any prospective partner. I gulped nervously, hoping our promising relationship would not end before it could even get started. I thank God every day she saw past party registration and loved me for who I am and not a mere label. We quickly learned we were far more alike than different. We will soon be celebrating nine years together.

Partisan divides are undoubtedly a creation which most serves those in power and hurts voters. Nowhere has this been truer than in Red Bank where Ed Zipprich and his allies have long proven being a member of a party does not guarantee civility or good leadership. Our opponents will only continue his tradition.

I believe Red Bank needs to move on from this divisiveness. National political platforms have no place in municipal politics where the issues are far different. Municipal politics are more personal, and residents need their leaders to get things done quickly and rationally.

This divisive partisan rhetoric is exactly why my running mate Mark Taylor and I are campaigning on an inclusive nonpartisan and bipartisan message. We are the only candidates for council that are proudly on record to ‘Vote Yes’ on Question 1. Voting yes would remove party affiliation from council and mayoral politics going forward. I believe that when this referendum passes, you will see a more diverse group of good people partake in Red Bank politics who may otherwise have been turned away from its previously partisan and divisive climate.

Both Mark and I intend to be consensus builders who will act as stewards during the sixth month transition. We are willing to work hand-in-hand with anyone and everyone that wants to make Red Bank a better place for its residents.”

Mark D. Taylor

Mark D. Taylor (R), won a borough council seat in 2015 but did not seek a second term in 2018. He was also a member of the five-member Red Bank Charter Study Commission that recommended the change in form of government.

“Unfortunately, Red Bank is not immune to the divisions we see at the national level. The Borough is in the middle of a local Democratic party civil war, which has meant partisan dysfunction, including the Borough Attorney being fired mid-year for obvious political reasons.

The good news is that Red Bank overwhelmingly approved the charter study review last year by a 70-30% margin, and the Commission recommended a change to non-partisan government. I was proud to serve as Vice Chair of the Commission, and my running mate and I enthusiastically support a YES vote on this November’s public question.

Sadly, our opponents are literally the embodiment of the grandstanding that you ask about, with unfailing allegiance to obstructionist partisan Councilman Ed Zipprich, whose destructive record is known to residents. We are running to stop the chaos and foster good government for Red Bank through the likely six-month transition to a new government on July 1, 2023.”

William Portman

William Portman (D), is a political newcomer running for mayor unopposed.

“Red Bank has plenty of issues, but thankfully, hate speech and divisive partisan politics have not been an issue here. I received a mailer from our Democratic candidates for council the other day, and policy wise, I don’t disagree with any of the priorities they listed. The conflicts in Red Bank are not policy issues, they are procedural issues. For too long, voters in Red Bank have not had a true choice. Both parties have been run by municipal committees, and these committees would vote by closed ballot to select candidates for mayor and council. Until I won the primary, it was almost impossible to get elected without the blessing of the municipal committee.

And our current form of government is incredibly inefficient, with council members too involved in the day-to-day business of the town. This is why I support the findings of the Charter Study Commission. I believe that by changing to a non-partisan system of government, we will be giving everyone in Red Bank a voice and allowing anyone who wants to run to do so. By switching to a system where a professional manager is running the day-to-day business of the town, we can increase the efficiency of our governing body.

The divisiveness and animosity in our National politics is exhausting. By moving to non-partisan elections, we are sending a different message here in Red Bank: All are welcome. And everyone has a voice.”

The article originally appeared in the October 6 – 12, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.