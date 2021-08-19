Mary E. Morrell, 91, a longtime resident of Port Monmouth, passed away June 2, 2021. Mary was raised in Cheesequake, a daughter of the late Lilla and Milton Rose. She settled in Port Monmouth where she raised her family and lived the rest of her life.

Mary was the office manager for her husband’s business, Sandy Hook Propellers in Atlantic Highlands. She belonged to the Belford United Methodist Church, the Order of the Eastern Star in Atlantic Highlands and the Matawan Women’s Club. She loved to play bingo and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City. Mary’s favorite thing to do was to spoil her grandchildren. She will always be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Robert Morrell Sr. in 1993. She is survived by their two children, Robert Jr. and his wife Donna of Port Monmouth and Linda Twaddle and her husband Henry of New Mexico. She also leaves behind her sister Arlene McKay of Marlboro; brother William (Jean) Rose of Matawan; and three beloved grandchildren, Carin Morrell, Matthew Morrell and John Gresham. Mary was also predeceased by her brother Milton Rose; sister Charlette Webb and her grandson Robert Morrell III.

Friends and relatives paid their respects June 7 at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, Belford. The funeral service followed at the funeral home; the burial and committal took place at Shoreland Memorial Gardens in Hazlet.

The article originally appeared in the June 24 – 30, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.